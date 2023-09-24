CPD: Pedestrian walking dogs hit and killed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in West Price Hill, Saturday evening.

A yet to be identified person was reportedly walking two dogs near Glenway Avenue and Ferguson Road around 9:30 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, police said.

The person and both dogs were killed in the crash, according to police.

Police said the striking vehicle left the scene but they have a description of the vehicle and are searching for it.

Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is handling the investigation. If you have any tips or information on this deadly crash, please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.