Meiser's Fresh Grocery & Deli Market becomes lifeline Lower Price Hill community depends on

CINCINNATI — Meiser's Fresh Grocery & Deli Market offers everything from fresh produce and medicine to books, helping keep young people focused.

It's more than just a grocery store.

"It's kind of like a one-stop shop when you need something right away," said Almira Darden, a staff member at Meiser's Fresh Grocery & Deli Market.

Darden has been a regular customer and employee since the store reopened in 2021.

WATCH: How Meiser's Grocery has become a lifeline for families in need, especially since the next closest grocery store is about two miles away.

"I know that many people here don't have transportation, so things like food are really important," Darden said.

Residents have access to fresh fruits and vegetables; most of the produce at the front of the store is free.

"Those working parents who get home and might not have a chance to cook a meal have an option to come in here and grab one and just throw it in the oven," said Jasmine Taylor, hub site director at Meiser's Fresh Grocery & Deli Market.

Taylor mentioned that every Tuesday, they prepare free home-cooked meals for the community.

It’s part of their efforts to bridge the gap in a food desert.

"That helps keep these kids focused. It helps them when they know they have something to eat. They can rely on us and come in here to grab some apples or oranges," Taylor said.

The grocery store sets an example for what many communities need.

"I hope we will be able to expand and become even greater than what we are," Darden said.