CINCINNATI — A toddler was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in West Price Hill, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

District Fire Chief Randal Freel said in a press release that firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire in the 5000 block of West High Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story brick home.

See more from the scene below:

CFD: Toddler injured after house catches fire in West Price Hill

According to Freel, firefighters began working to put out the flames and searching for anyone in the house.

Crews told us at the scene that smoke alarms woke the family up, allowing them to leave the house.

Freel said a 3-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and six children who were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.