Court docs: 82-year-old woman charged for death of 72-year-old pedestrian in November

CINCINNATI — The driver who allegedly hit and killed a 72-year-old pedestrian in November now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and vehicular homicide, according to court records.

Court documents say that 82-year-old Evelyn Neal was the driver who hit and killed Shirley Woods on November 2 in the 4000 block of West 8th Street.

At the time, police said Neal was driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC and was turning onto W. 8th Street from Trenton Avenue when she hit Woods, who was in a marked crosswalk at the time. Neal was not hurt in the crash, according to CPD in November.

Court documents filed February 10 say Neal failed to yield to Woods' right-of-way and hit her, then ran over her. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, court documents say.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined Woods died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to court documents.

Watch our original reporting from the day of the crash below:

Coroner: 72-year-old pedestrian died after crash in West Price Hill

Surveillance video showed that following the crash, Neal stayed parked at the scene. First responders arrived not even four minutes after the crash took place.

"(I) was so sad when I see the video camera — like something — we never see this here before," said Alfredo Ramirez, who owns the shop Tienda Tutuapense near the intersection and shared the surveillance video with us. "You need to pay more attention when somebody is driving."

Kathy Stahl, Woods' neighbor for more than a decade, told us at the time that Woods often walked from her home to a nearby store around the intersection for coffee and snacks.

She added that she hopes people will remember Woods for more than simply what happened to her.

"(I) just remember that she was always happy and bouncing around with her floppy hat and (minding) her own business, as she would say," Stahl said. "I just want everybody to keep her family in their prayers."