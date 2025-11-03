Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest Price Hill

Actions

Coroner: 72-year-old pedestrian died after crash in West Price Hill on Sunday

West price hill 72-year-old pedestrian crash
Erich Cross
West price hill 72-year-old pedestrian crash
Posted

CINCINNATI — A 72-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a driver over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner reported that Shirley Woods died on Nov. 2 from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on West 8th Street, near Trenton Avenue.

We reached out to Cincinnati police Sunday after the crash; a spokesperson told us they would send a press release, but as of Monday morning, police have not released any information on the crash.

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Police: 1 dead after crash involving semi on AA Highway in Campbell County A Warren County woman collected 10K diapers to donate, but she has a bigger goal Arfsten, Crew avoid elimination, beat Cincinnati 4-0 to force decisive Game 3

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State