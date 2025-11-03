Coroner: 72-year-old pedestrian died after crash in West Price Hill on Sunday

CINCINNATI — A 72-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a driver over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner reported that Shirley Woods died on Nov. 2 from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on West 8th Street, near Trenton Avenue.

We reached out to Cincinnati police Sunday after the crash; a spokesperson told us they would send a press release, but as of Monday morning, police have not released any information on the crash.