Prosecutor: Woman indicted for murder of baby waited 9 hours to call 911

CINCINNATI — A woman charged in the death of her 4-month-old baby is believed to have waited around 9 hours before calling for help, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Ja'Nasia Green, 23, was indicted Friday on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children. If convicted, she could spend life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years, prosecutors said.

Police said investigators arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Jones Street around noon Wednesday for the report of an unresponsive infant. There, they pronounced the boy dead, investigators said.

Prosecutors said Green herself called 911 on Oct. 25 at around 11:58 a.m. and told dispatchers her son was unconscious and not breathing. When paramedics arrived, they attempted life-saving measures but found the child cool to the touch and "in full rigor mortis," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said they believe the boy died around nine hours before Green called 911.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruled 4-month-old Hassani George's death a homicide, determining he'd suffered extensive injuries. The coroner determined the child had fractured ribs — both healing and acute — in addition to blunt trauma, contusions to his abdominal wall, hemorrhages to both eyes, scars on his neck, and laceration of the liver which court officials said previously was nearly severed in half.

When she was arrested, prosecutors at her arraignment said Green admitted to patting her son's back with a closed fist to assist with the boy's digestive issues before blacking out. Police believe she eventually punched the child to death during this blackout, the prosecution said.