Outreach workers will visit West End to help community with healing after weekend shooting

CINCINNATI — Just days after six people — five of them children — were hit by bullets in the West End, outreach workers are headed to the neighborhood to offer what they can to help the community heal.

Social workers plan to travel door-to-door in the West End after a drive-by shooting Friday night killed an 11-year-old boy and wounded a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman. The workers plan to offer their support and help dealing with trauma following the horrific shooting.

At a press conference Sunday, Theetge said a group of adults and children were playing near the location when 22 shots were fired into the crowd from an occupant in a dark sedan. She did not release any other suspect information but specified that CPD doesn't believe there are any threats to the public.

"No time to respond, no time to react," Mayor Aftabe Pureval said at that press conference.

The outreach workers plan to be present in the West End to help anyone in the community who needs help dealing with the trauma they experienced as a result of the shooting.

The 11-year-old's family, including his father and mother, also attended Sunday's press conference.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop?" asked Isaac Davis, the 11-year-old boy's father. "How many people need to bury their kids?"

On Saturday, friends and family remembered the boy as they set up a memorial.

Theetge asked that those responsible for the shooting turn themselves in.

"To the person or person responsible... turn yourself in. Turn yourself in," Theetge said. "Call a loved one, have them turn you in. Because if you don't we will find, and we will bring you to justice."

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.