FC Cincinnati's $330M entertainment district project to break ground soon: How it could impact the West End

CINCINNATI — A $330 million mixed-use development is slated to break ground in the West End in early summer, with residents hopeful that this can be one of many investments into their neighborhood.

"People are off the charts excited — I don't know if you can see it in my face," Noah O'Brien said. "This is the kind of opportunity that just doesn't exist (in the West End)."

O'Brien's enthusiasm is shared by Jeff Berding, president and CEO of FC Cincinnati, which is the project's master developer.

"Everyone is welcome, regardless of income levels," Berding said. "The sentiment from people in the West End is, 'We want to have nice things in our neighborhood.'"

WATCH: Catch a glimpse of the progress made on the FC Cincinnati mixed-use development site near TQL Stadium so far

FC Cincinnati set to break ground on $330 million West End development

The entertainment district development, which recently received a $26 million tax credit from the state of Ohio, is planned to include a concert venue, a high-rise hotel, restaurants and bars, apartments, retail and office space and more.

"There are so many people that are excited at the opportunity on their kid's birthday to be able to go sit down, be served a meal and just experience something beautiful," O'Brien said. "It's really a game changer."

Crews will resurrect two, 13-story towers that will sit over 50 feet taller than TQL Stadium, according to renderings.

Provided by FC Cincinnati and Rios

"One will be an apartment building, so (we) look forward to having more people living in the West End," Berding said. "The other building will be a hotel with some condominiums on top."

FC Cincinnati officials previously said the entertainment hub will be reminiscent of similar developments adjacent to sports stadiums: Gallagher Way at Wrigleyville, The Wharf in Washington D.C. and Titletown in Green Bay.

The project is expected to create approximately 2,102 construction jobs and 1,699 permanent jobs at the project site.

When asked if the development has any tenants, to date, Berding said conversations are in the early stages.

"Those conversations will pick up a little bit now that we have the (state tax credit)," he said. "It's going to be brand new. It's going to be very well lit, in terms of having it be an attraction of its own."

Berding also gave an update on what the next steps look like for the development of the apartment building.

"North American Properties is working with us on the apartment," Berding said. "Within the next few months, we'll have things to take to market for people to put deposits down to live in the apartments."

O'Brien, a West End Community Council member, said while it may spur some economic growth, residents in the community are seeking further investment.

"There's a lot of areas in the West End that aren't maintained, and we walk through them every day," he said. "(The development) does offer one of the missing variables, but it's just one of many that impact the statistical outcome of the kids here."

Maddy Schmidt The project site of a mixed-use development led by FC Cincinnati.

A 2019 study conducted by Seven Hills and The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority found that 44% of households in the West End were at risk of displacement.

"The city itself has created this cycle of poverty that's multi-generational, and FC (Cincinnati) gets it," O'Brien said. "They play their part. They know we can donate money through grants ... They've focused on their area, and they're doing a good job on their small footprint."

While it will bring more activity and residents to the West End, O'Brien said, the mixed-use development may only bring so much momentum.

"(The West End) is three census tracts, so the footprint represents a very small portion on the border of our community," O'Brien said. "Go into the center of the community, and it's a different world."

The development is slated to open sometime in 2026.