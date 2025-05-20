CPD searching for missing woman with cerebral palsy, depression last seen in the West End

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult, Patience Haney.

According to a social media post from CPD, Haney, 28, has not checked in with her caregiver as of Friday, May 16.

1. Please help us locate Patience Haney. Patience was last seen on 5/16/25 wearing a white winter hat, white sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and carrying a backpack. She is missing from the West End. Please contact Det. Oliver at 513-352-4567 with any info. pic.twitter.com/zyqQ1Th2HG — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 20, 2025

She was last seen at a Poplar Street apartment in the West End of Cincinnati around 9 p.m. on May 16.

CPD said in the post that Haney has cerebral palsy and depression, and does not have her medication with her.

Police describe her as 5 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white winter hat, a white sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a backpack.

Previously, Haney was located in Green Township, and authorities believe she could now be heading towards 29 W 12th Street in Newport, Kentucky.

If you have any information about Patience Haney's whereabouts or have seen her, please call the Cincinnati Police Department at (513) 765-1212.