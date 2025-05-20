Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest End

Actions

CPD searching for missing woman with cerebral palsy, depression last seen in the West End

Patience Haney
The Cincinnati Police Department
Photo of Patience Haney who has not been seen since May 16.
Patience Haney
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult, Patience Haney.

According to a social media post from CPD, Haney, 28, has not checked in with her caregiver as of Friday, May 16.

She was last seen at a Poplar Street apartment in the West End of Cincinnati around 9 p.m. on May 16.

CPD said in the post that Haney has cerebral palsy and depression, and does not have her medication with her.

Police describe her as 5 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a white winter hat, a white sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a backpack.

Previously, Haney was located in Green Township, and authorities believe she could now be heading towards 29 W 12th Street in Newport, Kentucky.

If you have any information about Patience Haney's whereabouts or have seen her, please call the Cincinnati Police Department at (513) 765-1212.

Morning Rush

More local news:
SB I-75 closed due to semi-truck crash in Lockland Socks, underwear and cleaning supplies needed for Kentucky tornado victims Bikes for a bike: Students rewarded by soccer star for hard work in school

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.