Cincinnati selects development team to compete for $50 million affordable housing grant

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority thinks it has the right development team in place to win a $50 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If the city gets the money, leaders said affordable housing in the West End would be transformed.

In 2020, the CMHA announced it received $410,000 to plan for the future of three properties: Stanley Rowe Towers, Stanley Rowe Rowhouses and Liberty Street Apartments.

After two years and a 150-page transformation plan, the next step is to show HUD that the city can implement it. Roughly 40 communities across the country will apply for the $50 million. Only about six communities will get the money.

“It’s a very competitive process,” said Rachel Walker, regional vice president with Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI).

USI was hired to ensure the plan meets the needs of West End families. The firm has been involved with 18 similar grants, according to a CMHA press release. McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS) was retained to lead housing implementation.

The two firms introduced themselves to community organizations at a meeting Wednesday morning and asked for their commitment to the plan.

Gregory Johnson, CEO of the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, said those commitments are critical to winning the grant.

“What we’re trying to do is leverage and show how many organizations are committed to helping these residents — this neighborhood — throughout Hamilton County,” Johnson said.

CHMA will hear whether they’ll receive the HUD grant in May 2024. The proposal is due in December 2023.

Gladys Watson, a Stanley Rowe Tower resident who has lived in the West End for more than 15 years, said the planned changes are welcomed.

“We need new pipes and all, the best thing to do is just tear all of this down and [re]store it,” she said. “That way everything would be new.”

Watson said the plans are drawing some skepticism from neighbors. She said they’re worried the plan won’t become a reality.

“We just have to have a renewal of the mind, and we just have to assure the residents that everything is coming together,” she said.

Johnson said if Cincinnati does not win the grant this round, they can re-apply in the future.

Watson’s excited about the possibility of more kitchen space, in-unit laundry and a bigger bedroom. Yet, she knows she likely won’t see the space come to fruition over the next eight years or more.

“I might not be here when this happens. But you know, what, I'm pressing on for the next generation,” she said.

