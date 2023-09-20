Parking changes, massive community center, Findlay Market-area facelift: Renderings show proposed OTR projects

CINCINNATI — Newly released renderings show what the future of northern Over-the-Rhine could look like.

The development plans are the topic of conversation at a special meeting between city leaders, the OTR Community Council, Findlay Market and more Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the OTR Recreation Center.

City leaders and developers are currently in the phase of getting community feedback on multiple projects before they move forward.

The renderings include updates to developments in the works throughout OTR, as well as proposed changes to various existing places, such as Grant Park, the OTR Recreation Center and more. There's also proposed plans to completely overhaul the curb-parking situation in the area.

Residential and Commercial Development

Development plans surrounding Findlay Market have been in the works for years, and some projects have been completed years ago, such as the Jobs Cafe revitalization that was finished in 2019.

In April, Model Group first shared plans for the Findlay Parkside project, which will include $28 million of redevelopment in 12 vacant buildings in the area.

The Findlay Parkside project is one of the first major redevelopment efforts on Vine Street north of Liberty Street in some time. The project will revitalize more than an entire city block with 51 residential units, 26 of which are available to those making at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Model Group

Alongside updates for the Findlay Parkside project, 3CDC shared brand new plans for its Findlay Flats project, which will cost $40 million to revitalize 17 buildings in the 1600, 1700 and 1800 blocks of Vine Street.

The project will create 85 apartments and approximately 14 commercial units. Of the apartments, 21 units will be available to those making 60% AMI, while 12 units will be for those making 50% AMI.

3CDC

For those interested, you can click here to give feedback on the Findlay Flats project.

Currently, 3CDC is submitting necessary applications, and if those are approved and gap financing is secured, construction will begin on the project in 2024.

These projects will join the Willkommen units, which includes 163 units and various commercial spaces spanning multiple buildings. Within the Willkommen units, 56 apartments are available to those making 50-60% AMI, while 18 are available to those making 80% AMI.

The Griffon Apartments, which is still under development, is spread throughout three different properties. The development is filled with 100% affordable housing consisting of 48 apartments available to those making 50-70% AMI.

One of the Griffon Apartments location includes a newly built building on the corner of Central Parkway and Findlay Street.

Model Group

Alongside residential development, there are plans for more commercial development surrounding Findlay Market.

More than 30 businesses have opened near the Findlay Market area since 2015, according to Model Group, and eight more commercial spaces are set to open by 2025.

In all of OTR, there are 14 vacant storefronts as of September 2023, while there are 22 filled storefronts, according to 3CDC.

Model Group

Parking

The addition of both residential and commercial units ultimately brings up the question of parking.

At Wednesday's meeting, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will provide a look at a preliminary plan that would completely change the layout of curbside parking in northern OTR and put an emphasis on residential permit parking.

Currently, there are 384 free parking spots in northern OTR and 88 residential parking permit spots specifically located along Green Street between Elm and Vine streets.

City of Cincinnati

This proposed plan, which is based off feedback from OTR business stakeholders and OTR Community Council leaders, would eradicate all of that free parking in northern OTR and add 245 new residential parking permit spots.

This plan would also increase the paid/metered parking spots from 97 spaces to 276 spaces.

City of Cincinnati

There have been three community engagement sessions regarding the parking plan, and there will be a general stakeholder meeting in October that will be open to the public.

Recreational Developments

Outside of residential and commercial developments, the city has proposed plans to completely overhaul Findlay Playground, and to make additions to the OTR Recreation Center, Grant Park and the Elm Street Pocket Park.

In terms of Findlay Playground, part of the park's green space would be the location of a massive community center.

The community center would span two floors and include child care, a pool, a gym, track and fitness field, multi-purpose rooms and a rooftop field with a patio. The Community Center would also have a permanent roller rink on its first floor, which the community was asking for when redevelopment plans for the recreation center and parks were first talked about.

3CDC

While Findlay Playground would have the addition of the community center, the OTR Recreation Center would be the home of a new Crossroad Health Center. The health center would be located at the corner of Republic and Green streets, and more parking would also be added to the recreation center.

3CDC

Grant Park would remain a fully outdoor park, but there's the proposed plan to add a dog park, as well as a multi-purpose field and revitalized play area.

3CDC

These developments would leave 1.6 acres of green space between Findlay Playground, Grant Park and Elm Street Pocket Park.

Looking ahead, 3CDC and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are working to continue designs and find cost estimates to align the project's budget.

For those wanting to give their feedback on the proposed recreation plans, you can click here for an online survey that is open through Sept. 24. The survey allows people to give their input on the plans, as well as specify what type of park amenities they prefer.

