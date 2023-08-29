City set to unveil design plans for Central Parkway Reimagined project

CINCINNATI — It’s time to reimagine what Central Parkway could look like with a major facelift.

The City of Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation and Engineering (DOTE) is unveiling design options its come up with as part of the Central Parkway Reimagined project.

The project could transform the stretch of Central Parkway between Plum Street and Liberty Street.

The DOTE said it wants to turn the area into a safer, more vibrant corridor to connect Downtown, OTR and the West End.

The location right outside TQL Stadium makes it a spot that is frequently closed to accommodate fan traffic. It’s possible with new development, the area could become another entertainment district.

Project manager Jeff Stine said that public input has been an enormously important part of the design process. The department collected public input over the summer and will be sharing the results at a public meeting Tuesday night.

The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. at TQL Stadium. Visitors can expect a short presentation about the project and some options. Then, attendees will be asked to break into small groups to discuss design options.

A recorded version of the presentation including the design options will be available online shortly after the meeting.

Click here to learn more about Central Parkway Reimagined.