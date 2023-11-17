ATF issues reward for info on mass shooting that killed 11-year-old, wounded five more

CINCINNATI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have issued a reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in a West End mass shooting that killed 11-year-old Dominic Davis and wounded five more — four of them children.

The agency is offering $5,000 for information that helps investigators identify, arrest and convict any of the individuals responsible for the shooting on Nov. 3.

Davis was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground in the West End. Bullets also hit and wounded a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman. Three of the injured victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital while two were taken to UC Medical Center.

City leaders and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge held a press conference about the shooting on Sunday afternoon, where Davis' father pleaded for an end to gun violence in the city.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop?" asked Isaac Davis, Dominic's father. "How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones?"

Isaac begged for anyone with information on his son's murder to come forward and provide information before stepping down from the podium.

Theetge asked that those responsible for the shooting turn themselves in.

"To the person or person responsible... turn yourself in. Turn yourself in," Theetge said. "Call a loved one, have them turn you in. Because if you don't we will find, and we will bring you to justice."

Dominic was a student at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy. Another child wounded in the shooting attended the same school, while the other three children wounded attend schools within Cincinnati Public Schools.

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542. Anyone with information can also contact the ATF at 1.888.ATF.TIPS (283.8477).