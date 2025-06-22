Watch Now
Reds set to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns from minors to start against Yankees

Chase Burns Reds
Carolyn Kaster/AP
This is a 2025 photo of pitcher Chase Burns of the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. This image reflects the Cincinnati Reds' active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, when this image was taken in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Chase Burns Reds
Posted

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are preparing to call up top pitching prospect Chase Burns to start during their series against the New York Yankees this week.

Burns, a 22-year-old right-hander, has rapidly moved through the minor leagues after Cincinnati drafted him with the No. 2 pick last year from Wake Forest. Burns is 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts at three minor-league levels this year, including two with Triple-A Louisville.

“It’s kind of hard to come up with a reason why we shouldn’t,” Reds manager Terry Francona said Sunday. “They tried to throw a lot at him. He just kind of handled everything.

The Reds’ rotation is short-handed after starters Hunter Greene and Wade Miley went on the injured list earlier this month.

Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against New York, and the 6-foot-3 Burns is in line to make his debut Tuesday.

“It’s another game, but it is a major league team, He’s going to have a lot of firsts, but he’s handled everything so far,” said Francona, whose team entered Sunday with a 39-38 record and in fourth place in the NL Central.

“And I think there’s an excitement, and, you know, I think the front office, they’re trying to help us win, and I think we appreciate that.”

Cincinnati also made a series of roster moves before Sunday’s game at St. Louis, recalling right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville and bringing back third baseman Jeimer Candelario (lumbar spine strain) from a three-week rehab assignment.

Right-hander Chase Petty was optioned to Louisville, and second baseman Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment.

The Cardinals recalled right-hander Gordon Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis and optioned right-hander Andre Granillo to Memphis.

