PD: 1 man hospitalized after being shot in the chest outside Forest Park restaurant

Park Place Restaurant Shooting Forest Park
Rae Hines/WCPO
Park Place Restaurant Shooting Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was shot outside of a Forest Park restaurant, the Forest Park Police Department said.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside of a restaurant, which was open at the time, in the 1100 block of Kemper Meadow Drive off of Winton Road. The restaurant is also near multiple other stores, restaurants and a Tesla center.

Police said a man, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest and transported to UC Medical Center. They do not know his current condition.

Police also said the suspect in the shooting is unknown at this time.

