'We're reliving the same day over and over again' | Parents, school remember UC student killed 1 year ago

CINCINNATI — One couple should be attending their son's graduation at the University of Cincinnati this spring. Instead, they attended a memorial service Tuesday on campus.

Benjamin Addison was among the students and faculty honored at UC at its annual memorial service nearly one year after Addison was shot and killed in Mount Auburn.

"He was our only one, 21," said his mother, Yeshi Leggesse. "We're reliving the same day over and over again so it's so hard."

Addison was killed on Highland Avenue near Dorchester on March 30, 2024, after Cincinnati police said two teenagers tried to steal his car.

His family said he'd decided to go out with some friends that night to celebrate a friend's victory following a boxing event. He parked his car on Highland Street but backtracked to it when he thought he'd left his headlights on. When he and a friend got back to the car, however, they found two people trying to break into it.

The two asked the man on the driver's side to get out, but Leggesse said they didn't see the other person on the passenger side, who then shot her son.

"Right now we're just dealing with that and just the memory of what happened," said Joe Addison, his father.

Courtesy of Yeshi Leggesse Yeshi Leggesse said her son, 21-year-old Benjamin Addison, was trying to stop men breaking into his car when he was shot and killed in Mount Auburn on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

During Tuesday's memorial service, June Taylor-Slaughter spoke about Addison and what she'll remember about him. She described his days working in the science and engineering library when he was a freshman. Despite having to wear a mask during the pandemic, Taylor-Slaughter said you could see "a smile graced his face all the time."

"Ben had an infectious smile that automatically made you smile back. Ben had a way of lighting up the room with his great personality, everyone was glad to see him," Taylor-Slaughter said.

We asked Addison's parents the conversations they would've had with their son if he were still alive.

"I would've said this is your last year, buckle down finish and you got the rest of your life," said Leggesse.

WATCH: Benjamin Addison's parents remember him

University of Cincinnati remembers student shot, killed nearly one year ago

A life that included a career in IT and a degree from UC this spring. Unfortunately, Addison didn't get to take that next step. The one year anniversary of his death is March 30.

"It's just something you can't get over I mean I've been through grief with my father and my sister but losing your child is just it's the worst," said Leggesse.

Last October, a teen was convicted of grand theft auto in Addison's case and sentenced to probation until he turns 21. That's the maximum penalty allowed for him under Ohio law.

The accused gunman, Justin Dugan, is in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting trial on multiple charges including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Dugan's trial is scheduled to begin April 14.

"We've been going through grief counseling through our church and that's been helping some, but I don't think we can really start the process until after he's found guilty and that's when we can start moving on," said Joe Addison.