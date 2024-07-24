Then-17-year-old accused of murdering UC student will be tried as an adult

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Juvenile Judge Kari Bloom ruled Wednesday the then-17-year-old accused of murdering a UC student in March will face trial as an adult.

Though he was 17 years old when he allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Benjamin Addison on March 30, he has since turned 18.

He will still be held at the juvenile detention center until his trial begins. Because he has not yet been indicted on adult charges, WCPO is not publishing his name.

He faces five charges: Murder, felony murder, felony assault, aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

On March 30, Addison was found shot outside his vehicle on Highland Avenue, near Dorchester. His family said he'd decided to go out with some friends the night before.

"I called him at 10 p.m. because usually he comes home from school," his mother, Yeshi Leggesse told WCPO in March. "He said to me, 'Mom we're celebrating, do you mind if I stay out?' And I thought, 'He's 21,' because he keeps telling me, 'I'm 21.'"

She and his father, Joe Addison, agreed it was fine if their son stayed out with his friends. They were out celebrating a friend's victory following a boxing event.

Courtesy of Yeshi Leggesse Yeshi Leggesse said her son, 21-year-old Benjamin Addison, was trying to stop men breaking into his car when he was shot and killed in Mount Auburn on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

"I said, 'Benjamin, if you need a ride home, call me. I can come get you.' He said, 'OK dad I love you.' That's the last thing he said to his mom and me both — 'OK dad I love you,' 'OK mom I love you.' That's how he was," said Joe Addison, reading the last words his son wrote to him in a text message.

His family said Addison parked his car on Highland Street, but backtracked to it when he thought he'd left his headlights on. When he and a friend got back to the car, however, they found two people trying to break into it.

When the two asked the man on the driver's side to get out, Leggesse said they didn't see the other person on the passenger side, who then shot her son.

WCPO learned that the 17-year-old who pulled the trigger had, hours earlier, spoken to Covington police officers.

RAW: Covington police discuss suspect's murder warrant

According to dispatch audio, the mother of the teen's girlfriend reported her gun had been missing for around one month, suggesting the teen had stolen it. The teen denied it, and after officers took down his information, they let him go, dispatch recordings said.

Later, Kenton County dispatchers told officers the teen had an active murder warrant out for his arrest.

Dispatcher: "He is wanted for murder."

Officer: "Oh is he?"

Dispatcher: "Yeah, it says wanted juvenile delinquent, caution armed and dangerous, full extradition. It's out of Hamilton County."

Officer: "OK, yeah it's funny. I didn't speak to him, my other officers up there spoke to him. I don't know, actually figured they didn't run his information because I was talking to the mother. Wow, interesting."

The officer then told dispatch the teen's girlfriend was driving him back to his home in Cincinnati. Dispatch contacted authorities in Cincinnati, and Addison was eventually arrested.

In court Wednesday, Bloom set the teen's bond at $200,000.