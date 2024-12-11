'We have to be willing to adjust' | City Council pushing to do more to fix Big Mac Bridge traffic gridlock

CINCINNATI — While progress has been made into the fire investigation that damaged the Big Mac Bridge, many are calling for more progress to ease the traffic issues that persist as a result of the bridge's southbound shut down.

One driver described the congestion like an undiagnosed ailment that will only get worse if you don't see a doctor.

"Every artery is clogged, everybody is colliding at the same time," said Steve McGowan.

McGowan lives and works downtown and has been experiencing the pain of this traffic congestion and feels the warning signs have been there all along.

"People are getting into arguments, people are cutting each other off, everybody is fighting for pole position, it just looks like a heart attack ready to happen," said McGowan.

On Tuesday, McGowan said it took him two hours to get home. He showed us his GPS from that night showing little yellow and lots of red lines.

"It's a masterclass of what not to do when a bridge is out in Cincinnati," said McGowan.

4:42 p.m. on a Wednesday. This is that traffic pain many of you have been experiencing since the Big Mac Bridge closure. https://t.co/XGKuYvqJ8F pic.twitter.com/NQ8FXQ4jHF — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) December 11, 2024

Some members of Cincinnati City Council feel the administration isn't doing enough to address the traffic problem caused by the Big Mac Bridge closure.

The recent traffic patterns have gotten the attention of city councilmembers Seth Walsh and Evan Nolan. It's why they filed a motion directing the administration to be more involved, and to come up with a plan to ease traffic downtown. Last week, an ODOT spokesperson told WCPO 9 News they expect the target completion date to be in March, albeit "beholden to Mother Nature" and the availability of materials.

"We have to be willing to adjust and fix it, we can't just say this is what it's going to be for the next three months," said Walsh.

It's why he and Nolan are calling on the administration to work with Cincinnati Police, Cincinnati DOTE, ODOT, KYTC, and other agencies in Northern Kentucky to come up with a plan to ease traffic.

"We all have to be all hands on deck to come up with new creative solutions that are not necessarily expensive and not necessarily incredibly innovative, we just have to be willing to try different things," said Walsh.

City of Cincinnati

Part of the plan could include having police officers help direct traffic, reconfigure some downtown lanes and close some turn lanes to keep traffic moving. It's a plan McGowan says is long overdue.

"Get some people out there now and take baby steps," McGowan said.

On Wednesday, City Manager Sheryl Long addressed traffic measures at a press conference, saying the city's resources, as well as Newport and Covington's, are at a maximum currently.

"We've been monitoring the traffic-timing signals, and we are kind of at our maximum at the moment of what the City of Cincinnati can do," Long said.

Long was then asked if the public could expect police officers to help direct traffic.

"Remember, the same officers that do traffic enforcement are the same officers who also solve crimes," Long said. "So we have to continue to monitor those resources."

She said she'll be continuing to listen to recommendations from ODOT going forward.

We asked McGowan if he felt the city administration needed to be more transparent.

"Totally, and actually should drive home with me tonight so they can feel the pain that a lot of Cincinnatians are feeling right now," McGowan said.

The measure will now be heard during a city council committee hearing on Monday, with a full council vote expected next Wednesday.