'We are in a conundrum' | Advocates stress need for support in addressing Cincinnati youth gun violence

CINCINNATI — Tackling youth gun violence at transit bus stops remains a top priority for Cincinnati leaders.

Activist Iris Roley said violence among teens is still a big issue at Government Square and Oakley Station, but it's going to take the community to come together to keep students safe and get guns off the streets.

"There are major opportunities where we can help children and their families," Roley said. "People have to step in, systems have to step in, and want to really work for families and their children."

Multiple community agencies are working towards solutions to come together and support each student. Last month, Cincinnati City Council approved $50,000 for safety initiatives, including providing meals and resources to students.

​"No matter if you stay in these communities or not get involved because it's these violent problems ... youth violence is everybody's problem," said Derrick Rogers, director of the Community Partnering Center at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

Roley said the need is still huge — a lot of these students lack access to food, affordable housing and things that would help children and their families.

"I think we're one of the few cities in the country that still do this open enrollment, where children from the west side are looking for something on the east side," Roley said.

Talbert House and UMADAOP have gotten involved. City Gospel Mission also brings nutritious meals free of cost to students every Wednesday, and The Urban League of Southwestern Ohio is meeting kids in their classrooms through its Urban Champions Program. The program promotes advocacy, workforce development, mental health, and post-secondary education.

"We have a 10-week curriculum throughout the school throughout the school year, where we take a cohort and they'll get the experience in all four of those pillars. We've been on college tours this year," said Rogers. " We're on our way to Kentucky State next week with some more students. And then we have a mental health podcast where it's youth-led, and they talk about, we create a safe space and we talk about things that are important to them."

Community leaders invite anyone who wants to help to come down and volunteer.