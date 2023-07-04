'We are fully reopened': Cincinnati Animal CARE resumes fostering, adoptions out of main shelter

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Animal CARE has resumed fostering and adoptions out of both Northside shelter locations after a Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) outbreak that started in April, but some restrictions are still in effect.

Alli Kahn experienced this firsthand a few weeks ago when she found a stray dog in her backyard. She said she tried to take him to Cincinnati Animal CARE.

“What I needed to do was bring him back home and wait for the dog warden to come," Kahn said.

It's one of the restrictions still in place after the CDV outbreak because Cincinnati Animal CARE said there's now a separate intake facility for these dogs.

“We’ve got a lot of new protocols in place to minimize disease spread, minimize as many dogs getting moved around as frequently as we were," Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

As previously reported, the highly contagious virus causes multiple symptoms, including fever, cough, swelling of paw pads, nasal and eye discharge, gastrointestinal distress and more.

CDV mostly impacts unvaccinated dogs and puppies. Dogs are routinely vaccinated for this virus, but if an unvaccinated animal comes into the shelter with the virus — which can lie dormant for roughly two weeks — the vaccine is not effective, Cincinnati Animal CARE said.

At the end of April, the outbreak of CDV had resulted in 35 dogs dying at the shelter. That's the most dogs to die in one month in the shelter's history.

According to the April test results, 71 dogs had tested positive for CDV since the start of the outbreak.

“We are not 100% out of the woods, but here at the main facility, at 3949 Colerain Avenue, we are fully reopened," Anderson said.

Cincinnati Animal CARE has been working to find forever homes for healthy dogs.

This past weekend, they offered $22 adoption fees to celebrate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Cincinnati. This is when Kahn ended up adopting the stray dog she had found, then fostered, Doug.

Cincinnati Animal CARE said within 24 hours the shelter also took in 50 dogs. Anderson said many are still at the shelter. Starting Thursday, Cincinnati Animal CARE starts the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. During this event which runs for the rest of the month, adopters will receive a reduced adoption fee.