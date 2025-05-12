After relentless rain, raccoons dug holes in his roof. A local group helped him fix it

CINCINNATI — Devin Miller mops the floor in his dad’s kitchen. Then, he washes the dishes. Above his head, there's a hole in the ceiling the size of suitcase. When Miller walks into the dining room, he points to another hole on the other side of the room.

Then, he shows me a baby picture on the wall.

“This is the same house I grew up in,” Miller said.

Standing a few feet from severe water damage, he shows his 77-year-old father a few pictures from his time in the Navy. From their time training in a taekwondo studio together. From times Melvin Miller has long since forgotten.

Melvin has lived in this home for nearly 50 years. And sometimes, it takes him a little while to remember. But he remembers it's the only home he's ever owned. He remembers because it was proof he made it.

Now, it's proof of his struggle. Melvin is sleeping in the living room, because he’s worried his bedroom ceiling might collapse. After a historically rainy April, raccoons dug holes in his ceiling. All because of a leaky roof Melvin tells me he couldn't afford to fix.

“Behind this wall right here, there’s nothing,” his son Devin said. “It’s falling apart.”

Melvin has battled cancer. And with his son’s help, he still lives independently in Spring Grove Village. Something they both thought might change if they couldn't get some help with the roof.

Then, Melvin qualified for Habitat for Humanity’s critical home repair program. The program helps older adults and veterans stay in their homes by paying for some repairs. So far in 2025, because of the rain, the organization has already fixed more roofs than it did all of last year.

“Water damage to a home is really critical to address quickly,” said Sarah Reynolds, the communications and marketing officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati. “A lot of homeowners in our city really need help.”

This month, Melvin got some.

“I’m getting ready to cry,” he said.

So while the sound of hammers reverberates above them, Devin gives his dad a hug. Soon, he'll help him move back to the bedroom.

Critical Home Repair Program

Click this link for more information about how to apply. To qualify, you must be at least 60 years old or have a connection to the military. You do not have to live in a Habitat for Humanity home.