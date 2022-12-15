'We accept all donations': Career Closet at Cincinnati State needs your help

CINCINNATI — On the bottom floor of the main building on the Cincinnati State University campus is a lifeline for students looking to add to their confidence.

The Career Closet has a bit of everything: shoes, socks, shirts and more. It's helped hundreds of students since it was first started more than a decade ago, but now it is asking for donations. Organizers said they could use men's shoes size 11+, socks, ties, white shirts and more women's clothing.

The closet helps students who may need a little boost ahead of that first job interview without having to break the bank.

Brandie Angel is a student who also helps with the program and said, "we at Cincinnati State want our students to look and feel as confident as we already know they are, now that they have completed their classes."

The Career Closet is also looking to the future.

Academic Coach for Student Support Services at Cincinnati State

Dr. Sandra Dees said, "I believe the career closet can advance and progress through the collaboration of area businesses. We would love for them to donate directly to our students, we accept all donations, and it would just be a huge asset when they’re going out for interviews and employment.

According to the website, these are the instructions for students looking for access:

The Career Closet is in the main building on Clifton Campus, on the Lower Level (under the Gym) near the Fitness Center.

Fall 2022 Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Students who want to “shop” at the Career Closet may (but are not required to) obtain a referral from their co-op coordinator, academic advisor, or academic program chair. Ask your coordinator or advisor to check the referral box in CareerLink.

You can make donations by contacting Brian Hooten at (513) 569-1634 or brian.hooten@cincinnatistate.edu.

