WCPO's Craig McKee named first 'Veteran of the Year' for Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Our newsroom has always known WCPO anchor Craig McKee is one of the top veterans serving our community, but now it's official for all to see.

McKee has been named Veteran of the Year for all of Hamilton County.

The award was first announced by Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman on November 1. To be considered, nominees had to be constituents of Ohio's 1st Congressional District, which spans Hamilton County and Warren County. Nominations were accepted from Nov. 1 through November 25.

McKee made the list of 20 veterans nominated for the award.

"I am so extremely humbled by this announcement," McKee said of his nomination.

During a reception over the weekend, McKee accepted his award of Veteran of the Year for Hamilton County.

In a letter informing McKee he'd won the award, Landsman wrote the Air Force veteran's "continued dedication to your community and fellow veterans has made a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals."

McKee is the heartbeat of WCPO's Homefront segment, where he works to shine a light on issues veterans in the Tri-State region face. The topics McKee has tackled through Homefront are diverse and range from sharing the stories of those who fought for the U.S. to highlighting issues within state and local government that pose challenges for veterans.

Recently, McKee's focused on reporting issues within the Veterans Service Commission that impacted hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County. Specifically, McKee discovered in 2023 that over a five-year period the commission left some $31 million in the general fund instead of using it on services for veterans.

Landsman said he hoped the award could be an opportunity to recognize a veteran from Southwestern Ohio who has made "an outstanding impact" on the community.