Walnut Hills marching band faces reduced on-field practice time, sparking concerns from parents, students

WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story that you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at alex@wcpo.com.

The future of the Walnut Hills High School marching band is in question after an email from the band’s director late last week.

Thursday evening, parents of marching band students received an email from director Richard Canter. The email, forwarded to WCPO 9, explained that the band’s practice time on the school’s football field was being reduced to just one day a week.

Canter said the marching band has typically had several days of field access each week for the past several years.

He said sports such as football, soccer and field hockey will still have access to the field four days a week.

Canter told parents, “Under the current schedule, the Marching Blue & Gold would be effectively reduced to a pep band rather than a marching band.”

Former marching band member Abby Sillaman said she questions the decision.

“I was like ‘oh my gosh! That’s unacceptable, that’s not enough,'” Sillaman said.

WATCH: Hear why former marching band members are questioning the school's decision:

Walnut Hills marching band faces reduced on-field practice time, sparking concerns

Sillaman knows the time and effort required to be in the marching band because she participated during her time at Walnut Hills in the early 2000s.

“It was a lot of work, I mean hours, days, weeks went into rehearsals,” Sillaman said.

She said reducing the football field practice time will have a negative impact on what the band can accomplish.

“The one day a week, it won’t do it justice,” Sillaman said.

In his email to parents, Canter said the school offered alternatives such as practicing in parking lots or on weekends.

However, he said none were viable options and claimed the marching band was not included in the scheduling process.

Jaylee Sowders, another former marching band member, said there’s a reason practices are held on the football field.

“For marching band, everything is coordinated based on specific coordinates within a regulated football field,” Sowders said.

Sowders, who graduated from Walnut Hills in 2020, said reducing practice time is unfair to students.

“The marching band as a whole though really led me, honestly, to my career as a music therapist, but even my closest friends to this day are all from the marching band,” Sowders said.

We reached out to Cincinnati Public Schools for more information about the decision.

The district sent the following statement:

We are aware of concerns regarding field access for Walnut Hills High School's Marching Blue & Gold program for the upcoming season.



School and District leadership have been working to address these concerns and believe there is a path forward. We are collaborating to finalize a solution and expect to share additional information soon.



Walnut Hills is proud of its Marching Blue & Gold program and remains committed to supporting all student activities while balancing the needs of the many groups that use school facilities throughout the year. Cincinnati Public Schools

As for what's next, Sillaman and Sowders said they hope district and school leaders reconsider and come up with a better solution for the marching band.

"Those kids need that time," Sillaman said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at alex@wcpo.com