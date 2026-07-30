Police: Spectrum worker shot in neck during attempted robbery

CINCINNATI — A Spectrum worker is in the hospital in critical condition after they were shot in the neck early Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police at the scene.

Police at the scene said the worker was shot during an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning on North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle. Cincinnati police said the suspect left the scene in a blue SUV; officers did not provide any more information about the suspect or their vehicle.

Police said the Spectrum worker was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are in critical condition.

At the scene, Cincinnati police had a section of North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle taped off with crime scene tape; inside the crime scene tape appeared to be a Spectrum bucket truck parked with its hazard lights on.

We have also reached out to Spectrum for information, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story; we will update with more information as it becomes available.