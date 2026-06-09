The Alexandra apartments complete $14.2M renovation, preserving 83 affordable senior housing units

CINCINNATI — A 120-year-old apartment building in Walnut Hills has completed a $14.2 million renovation, preserving 83 affordable housing units for seniors.

The Alexandra, located at 921 William Howard Taft Road, was originally built in 1904 as a luxury apartment building and was once the largest apartment building in Cincinnati.

The four-story building became affordable housing in 2000, but conditions deteriorated under previous ownership, and the property entered foreclosure.

The Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation and The Model Group intervened to prevent the building from being converted into market-rate housing, allowing residents to remain in their units.

Watch to get a look inside the newly-renovated building:

Historic building completes $14.2M affordable senior housing renovation

National Church Residences then led the rehabilitation, with Model Construction as general contractor.

"From federal housing support and historic tax credits to local investment from the city, county, and private financing partners, it truly took a collaborative funding effort to protect these affordable homes for Cincinnati seniors for generations to come," Amy Rosenthal, vice president of affordable housing at National Church Residences, said.

Construction began in August 2024 and was completed in March 2026. The building reached full occupancy in May.

"This redevelopment demonstrates how community partnerships can continue affordable housing inventory while revitalizing a building that is significant in Walnut Hills' history," said Tim Westrich, senior project leader at National Church Residences. "At a time when affordable senior housing demand continues to outpace supply nationally, preserving existing units is as important as building new ones."

Of the 83 residents now living at The Alexandra, about 42 lived in the building throughout the entire renovation. Many of those residents have called the building home for more than 20 years. Some residents were temporarily relocated in phases during construction to minimize displacement.

The renovation included a new roof, windows and doors, extensive masonry restoration, HVAC upgrades, new water heaters, modernized kitchens, new flooring and appliances and LED lighting upgrades throughout units and common areas. The community room was refreshed, a new fitness room was added and laundry facilities were upgraded.

Accessibility improvements were also made, including Section 504-compliant mobility and vision/hearing units. Outdoor improvements include new landscaping, benches, a grilling area, an accessible walking path and a gas-powered emergency generator.

Westrich said residents have responded positively to the changes.

"Really great kitchen cabinets and pantries, where they can store all their food and belongings," Westrich said. "The floor is really great, much improved cabinets, bathrooms, so much better. Windows, you know, the building was in rough shape before we renovated it, so the cabinets, the windows, all much improved. Some of the windows you couldn't even open, so it just looks a lot better in the units."

The property primarily serves residents aged 62 and older. It includes four efficiency apartments, 64 one-bedroom units, and 15 two-bedroom units. All units are available to seniors who earn 60% of the area median income or below.

Fifth Third Bank served as both construction lender and equity investor through a proprietary fund from OCCH.

"Fifth Third has been committed to the revitalization of Walnut Hills for more than a decade, with a focus on growing and preserving housing for the people who live and work here," Dan Feldmann, Cincinnati region president for Fifth Third, said. "We are proud to support the preservation of this iconic building and to help residents of The Alexandra remain in their homes and continue to thrive."

New Republic Architecture was selected for the project based on its expertise in historic preservation, including management of historic approval processes.

The Alexandra is part of a growing National Church Residences portfolio in Hamilton County that includes nearly 500 units across Mount View Terrace, Corbly Trace, McHenry House, Commons at South Cumminsville, and Oskamp Flats. A future development at 550 Reading is scheduled to begin construction in May 2027.

A grand re-opening celebration for The Alexandra is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, along with other city and county leaders, are expected to attend and deliver remarks.

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