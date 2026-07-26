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CPD: One person killed in early morning East End crash

Cincinnati police
WCPO
<p>Cincinnati police</p>
Cincinnati police
Posted

CINCINNATI — One person was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in the East End, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to a crash on the 4700 block of Kellogg Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Dodge Challenger, driven by a 28-year-old male driver, was traveling east on Kellogg Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway.

The Challenger then struck multiple tree and a telephone pole. The Cincinnati Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment and excessive speeding are being investigated as factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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