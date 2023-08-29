Police: 2 shot in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police (CPD) said.

Police responded to the intersection of Gilbert Avenue and Oak Street at around 5 a.m. Tuesday after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, investigators said.

Police had the intersection blocked with crime scene tape for a few hours.

The roadway is back open.

Police have not released any suspect information.

They also did not say exactly where the shooting occurred but it appears that CPD is focusing their investigation outside and not in a specific building.

Both shooting victims are expected to recover, CPD said.