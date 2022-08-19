Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting at Wendy's in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Wendy's in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responding to 855 William Howard Taft Road at around 6:30 p.m. located two people shot at Wendy's. Both were talking and taken to UC Medical Center. One person is in critical condition though police said they are stable.

Police said officials are reviewing surveillance footage to determine who the victims are and what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

1 dead, 1 in serious condition after double shooting in Avondale

Police search for suspect accused of rape in OTR

Cincinnati police: Girl taken to hospital after shooting in Winton Hills