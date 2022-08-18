Cincinnati police search for suspect accused of rape in OTR

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of raping someone in Over-the-Rhine this weekend.

Officers and EMS responded to the 200 block of E. Clifton Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13 for a reported rape where a firearm was used. Police said the suspect is described as a man in his late 40s, around 6-foot and 200 pounds with brown eyes and a black and gray beard.

The man was wearing a black and white baseball cap, black tank top shirt and blue jean shorts with white tennis shoes. He was also described as having a lazy right eye. Surveillance footage captured multiple images of the suspect.

Provided by the Cincinnati Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Personal Crimes Unit at 513-352-6943 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040. Tips can be anonymous.

