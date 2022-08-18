Cincinnati police: Girl taken to hospital after shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Winton Hills.

Cincinnati police said officers responding to 233 Craft Street at around 7 p.m. found one girl shot in the shoulder. EMS took her to UC Medical Center for treatment. Police did not provide more information on what happened or the girl's condition.

Neighbors said they heard a shot come from inside an apartment before police arrived at the scene. One resident, Queen Allen, choked up while speaking about the violence in the area.

"This is my hood," Allen said. "I love them all, you hear me. And I would do anything I could to help the kids the young people, and God I get emotional about this because I'm serious."

Teens at the scene who said they attend school with the girl said she is 14 years old. Thursday would be her first day of class.

Just days before, two teenagers were shot hours — and miles — apart from each other. Police said a 14-year-old was shot in the foot on Linn Street in the West End just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Hours later, another teenager was shot in the foot on Blair Avenue in Avondale.

The shooting in Avondale was just outside Jennifer Foster's building. She said she nearly stepped on a shell casing returning from a night handing out backpacks to kids in the neighborhood.

"In all reality, you're destroying a village," she said. "These babies are not just destroying their life, (but) their whole family."

She and others in the area said they hope a return to class for the Cincinnati Public Schools students will provide a safe, calm space for kids.

READ MORE

Cincinnati Police: 16-year-old killed 3 people in 3 weeks

After violent weekend across Cincinnati, activists and parents raise concerns about teens and guns

Cincinnati police arrest 16-year-old in murder of West End teen