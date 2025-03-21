Watch Now
PD: Man dies after shooting in Walnut Hills

CPD says the man was found in the stairwell suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at UC Hospital.
CINCINNATI — A man was killed after being shot in Walnut Hills early Friday morning.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, they responded to the 2600 block of Park Avenue, which is the Park Eden Senior Building, just after 3 a.m.

CPD said when officers arrived, they found a man in the stairwell who had been shot.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died.

Police said the victim is not associated with the apartment building that officers know.

Park Eden Senior was previously a senior living building but is now senior and affordable housing.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

