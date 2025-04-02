Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWalnut Hills

Actions

CPS: Walnut Hills High School employee under investigation, 'accessed inappropriate websites' on CPS device

Walnut Hills High School
WCPO
Walnut Hills High School
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A Walnut Hills High School employee has been removed from the school and is under investigation, according to a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools.

The spokesperson said CPS is investigating after a report that an employee "accessed inappropriate websites on a district device."

CPS did not say whether this employee was a teacher or a staff member.

"The employee has been removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigation," reads a statement from CPS. "We take this matter seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students."

According to a message from the district sent to WCPO from a parent, that employee has been told to stay home while the investigation is underway.

CPS did not identify the employee.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Best Point empowers children through mental health support Governor Beshear issues a state of emergency ahead of severe storms Sycamore teacher accused of racist remarks, indecent exposure pens apology

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money