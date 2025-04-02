CPS: Walnut Hills High School employee under investigation, 'accessed inappropriate websites' on CPS device

CINCINNATI — A Walnut Hills High School employee has been removed from the school and is under investigation, according to a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools.

The spokesperson said CPS is investigating after a report that an employee "accessed inappropriate websites on a district device."

CPS did not say whether this employee was a teacher or a staff member.

"The employee has been removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigation," reads a statement from CPS. "We take this matter seriously and are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our students."

According to a message from the district sent to WCPO from a parent, that employee has been told to stay home while the investigation is underway.

CPS did not identify the employee.