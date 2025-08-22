Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blanchester man charged with rape, kidnap of a minor while armed with a gun

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — A Blanchester man was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping a minor on Thursday, according to the Blanchester Police Department.

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Jagger Curts on two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.

All of the charges carry gun specifications, which means Curts displayed or brandished a firearm while allegedly committing the crimes.

Blanchester police said Curts' charges stem from an investigation that began in April.

According to Blanchester police, Curts was already in the Warren County jail for "charges related, but separate from this case." Warren County court records show that on April 30, Curts was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle; a capias was issued on May 16 for his arrest because Curts was "at large in the community and cannot be located."

Curts was arrested on those charges at the end of May.

Blanchester police said Curts has since been extradited from Warren County to the Clinton County jail, where he will face the most recent charges.

