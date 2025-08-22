Coroner: 1 dead after crash on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has died after a crash on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township early Friday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report Friday morning listed the death of an unidentified man in the crash on Wooster Pike; the coroner's office has not released the man's identity as family is still being notified, the report says.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the crash at around 3:40 a.m. Friday morning; at the time, Wooster Pike was closed in both directions as a result of the crash.

Multiple other agencies, including Anderson Township Fire and Rescue, Newtown police and Milford police, also had multiple vehicles at the crash scene.

Officials have not yet released any further details about the crash.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.