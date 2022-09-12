Protest planned against police in Cincinnati Public Schools

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A group is planning to protest against police presence in Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) Monday.

Cincinnati’s Young Activists Coalition (YAC) will gather outside the district’s Board of Education building ahead of the Board’s meeting Monday night.

The group is rallying to remove police officers from school buildings. It comes as the CPS Board prepares to vote on whether to continue to support the Cincinnati Police Department’s School Resource Officers program.

School Resource Officers (SROs) are law enforcement officers on campuses.

The YAC said having police officers in schools perpetuates racial inequities. The group previously released research with the ACLU of Ohio. Their data found Black students in CPS were six times more likely to receive an out-of-school suspension and eight times more likely to be expelled without instruction.

A spokesperson for the district responded to the report in a statement to our news partners at the Journal-News:

“While our district has improved its Student Code of Conduct, implemented restorative justice programs and increased mental health support staff, we recognize more work needs to be done to further reduce these disparities in our schools.”

The YAC is demanding more restorative justice practices and the expansion of CPS investments in student mental health.

The group expects about 15 to 20 people at the protest. They plan to meet at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the board meeting at 5 p.m.

