Covington mother charged in connection to quadruple shooting that left 3 children injured

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington mother is charged with first-degree rioting and endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to an April 4 shooting that left multiple children injured.

Ashley Snapp, 34, is accused of bringing her daughter to W. 17th Street to "fight another juvenile." After others jumped into the fight, police said video showed 41-year-old Thomas Brown — while in the middle of the crowd — fire shots into the air. Police said a teen then began exchanging gunfire with Brown.

"As a result of Brown introducing a handgun to what was, until that point, a fist-fight, three children suffered serious physical injuries from gunshot wounds," Brown's arrest warrant says.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders confirmed Snapp's son, who she also brought to the fight, was one of the children shot.

Brown was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree rioting and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A 17-year-old was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree rioting and possession of a handgun by a minor for his involvement in the shooting.

Sanders said prosecutors intend on trying the teen as an adult.

