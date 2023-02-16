UCMC doctor accused of conducting nonconsensual testicle ultrasounds on patients in bedroom of his home

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctor's license has been suspended after he allegedly conducted and filmed multiple ultrasound examinations on patients, including a nonconsensual examination of their testicles, in the bedroom of his apartment.

According to the State Medical Board of Ohio, Dr. Rudel Anton Saunders' continued practice presents "a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

The board is accusing Saunders of lying to his patients, telling them that he was required to complete a certain number of ultrasound exams for a training program. He then allegedly conducted these exams on five patients between March 2022 and January 2023 in the bedroom of his apartment.

The board said Saunders conducted these examinations without informing the patients or without obtaining proper consent. None of the genital exams were performed for legitimate healthcare reasons and on multiple occasions, Saunders is accused of filming the examinations without the knowledge of his patients.

The board also said Saunders failed to wear gloves while performing the ultrasounds on his patients' testicles on multiple occasions.

In a notice of summary suspension sent to Saunders, the board notified him that his alleged conduct constitutes misdemeanor and felony charges. Saunders could also face a fine of up to $20,000.

The medical board is currently investigating the allegations and will decide the future of Saunders' ability to practice medicine in Ohio. Saunders is not currently facing any criminal charges. It is unclear how the board found out about these allegations.

The University of Cincinnati has since removed any links with information about Saunders from its website.

According to documents from the board, Saunders has until early March to request a hearing where he can defend himself against the allegations.

