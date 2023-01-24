'Building a stronger Cincinnati through the 17-year-olds': UC's applications up 22 percent over last year

CINCINNATI — If you have a high school senior, you might want to check the mailbox. Monday was “Decision Day” for the University of Cincinnati.

Prospective students were notified whether they were admitted to the university. Anna Horgan, a senior at Seton High School, was the first incoming freshman to be notified. University admissions officials and the Bearcat surprised her with the news during the school day.

“Honestly, it's the first college that I thought of when I thought of going to college,” she said.

Horgan will enroll at the College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP).

As of Monday, UC received 32,000 applications for all of its campuses, which is an increase of about 22% over last year. The university has seen a 43% increase in applications from Black students, a 38% increase from Latinx students and a 38% increase from first-generation students.

“What we're doing is really changing the face of what does a bachelor's degree recipient look like in this city,” said Jack Miner, UC’s Vice Provost for Enrollment Management.

“(We're) really building a stronger Cincinnati through the 17-year-olds that we’re welcoming into the Bearcat family."

According to Miner, this year’s incoming freshman class is on track to be the largest and most diverse in the university’s history.

