UC Health, University of Cincinnati open region’s first academic wellness suite and learning kitchen

CINCINNATI — A new space in Cincinnati is aiming to help people take control of their health — not just in a doctor’s office, but in everyday life.

UC Health and the University of Cincinnati have officially opened the UC Osher Wellness Suite and Learning Kitchen on the Clifton medical campus. The space is designed to give people hands-on tools to improve their health through nutrition, movement and stress management.

Those behind the project say the goal is simple: to help people feel better, live well and build healthier habits.

The wellness suite brings several programs and resources together under one roof. One of the biggest features is the John and Carrie Hayden Community Learning Kitchen.

The 1,400-square-foot teaching kitchen includes multiple cooking stations where participants can take hands-on classes focused on topics like heart-healthy meals, cooking on a budget and nutrition strategies to reduce the risk of chronic disease. The space is designed to help people turn nutrition science into real-world skills they can use at home.

The suite also includes a Mind-Body-Spirit Wellness Studio, where programs such as yoga therapy, meditation, tai chi and art therapy will be offered. Organizers say these experiences are designed to help people manage stress and support mental and emotional health.

Outside, visitors will also find a rooftop healing garden, a quiet space meant for reflection and nature-based wellness programs.

The programs are open to a wide range of people — including those managing chronic conditions, caregivers, families and anyone looking for practical ways to improve their health. Health experts say the need for this kind of approach continues to grow.

Many adults across are dealing with high stress levels, limited physical activity and chronic conditions like obesity and high blood pressure. Research shows lifestyle changes — including diet, movement and stress management — can help prevent or improve many of those conditions.

The Cincinnati center is one of only 11 Osher centers worldwide, working with leading academic institutions to research and develop integrative health programs. Leaders say the new wellness suite is designed to bring those research-based strategies directly to the community.

