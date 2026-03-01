Tri-State reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader; mixed views on impact and risks

CINCINNATI — Military strikes by the United States against Iran are getting mixed reactions from people throughout the Tri-State.

President Donald Trump announced that "major combat operations" were underway. After the U.S. attack, which was done with Israel, Iran retaliated with a missile barrage targeting Israel, the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and other areas.

The operation garnered support from some political leaders on both sides of the aisle, while also leading to protests across the country.

Outside the steps of Cincinnati City Hall, dozens protested the U.S. strikes against Iran.

Kean Babcock, a Navy veteran, said he worries it could lead to a years-long battle in the Middle East.

"We don't want to see this evolve into another sustained conflict," Babcock said.

WATCH: Some people protest the U.S. strikes, while others commend the operation:

Cincinnati area reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran, Khamenei’s death

Babcock said he fears what a war with Iran could mean for U.S. troops.

"The idea of sending them into another needless conflict just struck me with fear," Babcock said.

In his initial remarks, Trump acknowledged the risks of military action.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump said. “That often happens in war.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the operation.

In the U.S. and Iran, people were seen celebrating in the streets.

Democratic Congressman Greg Landsman said he believes the military strikes were the right decision.

"I've felt this way for a long time, decades really, that if it wasn't for this regime, the region would have peace," Landsman said.

Landsman said he feels the operation was the best outcome for U.S. national security.

Jacquie Henderson with the Cincinnati Socialist Workers Party said she doesn't see the benefit for the American people.

"There's nothing good in it for us," Henderson said. "There's nothing good in it for you, me, for working people in this country or around the world."

Landsman said a bipartisan group of members of Congress was notified about the plans Friday.

He said he is hopeful the strikes will not lead to war but instead help prevent one.

He also said he believes it could lead to peace in the Middle East.

"I really do believe that that's a possibility," Landsman said. "It's not inevitable, but it is, I think, the likeliest of possibilities based on the Iranian regime's diminished military capabilities."

Landsman said he believes Khamenei's death could lead to liberation for the people of Iran.

"The Iranian people have a real shot at freedom," Landsman said.

Trump also said on Saturday that heavy bombing would "continue uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"