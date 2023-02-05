Tri-State doctors, mental health organizations talk about youth depression with parents, teens

CINCINNATI — Building community and bonds through conversation is how three Cincinnati organizations are tackling youth depression.

1N5 and MindPeace have teamed up with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to put together an event focusing on adolescent depression.

Susan Shelton, the executive director of MindPeace, said mental health and illness don't discriminate based on age.

“There’s a lot of need right now, there’s a lot of kids that are struggling with depression,” said 1N5 Executive Director Nancy Eigel-Miller.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37% of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

“Depression normally starts very early, so what we want to do is try and get ahead of the illness that people have coping mechanisms, they know the latest in the research, create a space where people can come together and create more of a community,” Eigel-Miller said.

At the event, teens along with their parents and caregivers will be surrounded by people who are going through the same thing.

There will be youth panels where teenagers will talk about their journey living with depression and several doctors will talk about the newest medications and treatments.

"We're just so excited to be able to offer families, teenagers and young adults with depression a full education day where they can learn about current care, current research, best practices around integrative care and to just be together as a community," Shelton said.

Eigel-Miller said they’ll also talk about the signs and symptoms of depression.

“A lot of time their behavior starts to change, if they start to struggle in school, start to struggle in relationships, they aren’t sleeping well, they aren’t eating the way that they would before. You see things like anger and frustration elevate. Those are some of the big signs,” Eigel-Miller said.

She also said it’s important for parents and caregivers to know there is a difference between normal teenage behavior and depression.

“Well, I think a lot of times parents think that it’s normal behavior, they’re teenagers and this is normal behavior, but there is a difference between somebody that has mental illness and normal teen behavior," Eigel-Miller said. "So, it’s really educating yourself, asking the questions, talking to professionals and making sure you’re actually getting your child the help they need."

The event is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel.