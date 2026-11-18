A new face has arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, as Tessa the Giraffe gave birth to her fifth calf earlier this week. Now, the zoo wants the public to help name the newborn.

To help name the baby giraffe, you can submit entries through the zoo's Special ADOPT program. Entries cost $20 for one or $80 for five. In addition to helping name the calf, you also get an ADOPT Parent certificate.

“We are continuing to let fans and followers around the world be a part of this exciting event by offering this naming opportunity,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike. “Thousands of people watched the birth, and one lucky person will get to select the name!”

“There are some naming guidelines in place to help us end up with a name that is appropriate,” said Jenike. “And people can feel good about supporting giraffe care with their ADOPT donations, even if they aren’t the big winner!”

The entry deadline is Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. The zoo will contact the winner the following day.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Right now, Tessa and her calf are resting and bonding.

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Cincinnati Zoo's Tessa the giraffe welcomes her 5th calf overnight

RELATED: Cincinnati Zoo's Tessa the giraffe welcomes her 5th calf overnight