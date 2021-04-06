Three local women, including ex-mayoral hopeful Kelli Prather, charged with PPP fraud

Three Cincinnati women, including former mayoral hopeful Kelli Prather, received hundreds of thousands of dollars from federal pandemic relief funds after lying in their applications, according to federal prosecutors.

Prather, 48; Toni Wright, 34; and Melissa McGhee, 37, each stand charged with bank fraud in connection to their fraudulent applications and could be sentenced to over 30 years in prison.

Prather applied for six Paycheck Protection Program loans — one for each of the six businesses she claimed to own: Enhanced Healthcare Solutions, Life Skills Enhancement, Prather Property Management, Reliable Ambulette Services, Rich Glo Management Services and Tots R Us.

She asked for $600,000 but only received $19,800, according to prosecutors. She stands charged with bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, making false statements, making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications and false representation of a social security number.

The other two suspects got far bigger payouts.

McGhee submitted seven different pandemic relief applications and was granted three for a payout of $186,000. The money went into real estate, according to prosecutors.

She faces charges of bank fraud, committing fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, wire fraud, making false statements and making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications.

Prosecutors wrote that Wright, the final local suspect, received $349,000 in fraudulent PPP loans after claiming to be the sole owner of three businesses: Poshedbar, Beautiful Beginnings Doula Service and Jerry’s Electronics.

She spent the money lavishly when she got it. According to prosecutors, Wright “claims she used the PPP funds for various personal purchases, such as to restaurants through Door Dash, retail establishments including Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton, Kay Jewelers and vacation activities like King’s Island, Luxury Rentals Miami, and American Airlines.”

At least $10,000 went to the cosmetic spa Sono Bello.

She faces charges of bank fraud, committing fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, wire fraud, making false statements and making false statements in connection to credit or loan applications.