Police: 14-year-old taken into custody for firing shots at officer during pursuit

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Sunday after shooting at a police officer during a foot pursuit through Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

A large police presence responded to Evergreen Avenue in Cheviot around 2 p.m. Sunday after a teen who was being chased by police fired a gun at an officer.

The officer wasn't struck, and the officer also did not return gunfire.

Police said the 14-year-old is believed to be connected to burglaries in the area, including one involving a stolen car that was crashed.

This is the only suspect police are questioning.

Evergreen Avenue is shut down at Cheviot Avenue while police investigated.

Police also said a home on Montana Avenue is linked to the pursuit but didn't specify how.

READ MORE:

Shooting anxiety rises after more than 20 shot in eight days in Cincinnati

Sheriff: 1 shot in Sycamore Township; suspect fled scene

Police: 7-year-old girl shot in North Avondale