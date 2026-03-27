'They could really have killed her' | Family demands justice after teens attack 13-year-old on Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Opening Day in Cincinnati is supposed to be about celebration, community and lasting memories. But for one 13-year-old girl, the day quickly turned into a horrifying ordeal — captured on video — that has left her family and community advocates calling for justice.

Cellphone footage shows the girl lying on the ground while multiple teenage girls kick, punch and pull her hair. Even as she struggles to get up, they continue to beat her. Her aunt says the assault could easily have been fatal.

“They could have really killed her,” she told WCPO. “Every time I hear it — I don’t have to look at the video, I just hear it — and I want to cry.”

WATCH: Brutal beatdown of 13-year-old caught on camera

Family demands justice after teens attack 13-year-old on Opening Day

The victim’s aunt — who asked to remain anonymous — said her niece had been enjoying Opening Day at Washington Park when a group of about four or five began following her toward Republic Street.

“They were walking behind her, antagonizing her. She was alone, and they were a group. They decided, ‘Come on, y’all, we’re going to get her.’ And that’s exactly what they did,” the aunt said.

The girl approached nearby police after her purse was taken, but was told to call her parents, her aunt said. By the time relatives arrived, her niece was sitting on a curb, injured and soaked with mace.

It is unclear if the assault stemmed from a fight involving 20 juveniles in Washington Park.

The girl spent several hours at the hospital. A police officer met them there and helped them file a report, the aunt said.

“Her vision came back later, but she was swollen all over — her face, eyes, head. Her body was bruised. She’s only 13 and still has to get up and go to school. That’s hard," she said.

In addition to her purse, the group made it out with the girl's two phones, AirPods and a necklace.

"Her dignity, everything,” the aunt said. "They took it all."

"We got to do better"

Sheila Nared, director of the Trauma Recovery Center in the West End and a relative of the victim, said she first learned of the attack when someone sent her the video.

“I just couldn’t believe it," Nared said. "We got to find out who these ladies are and get them off the street, not only for her, but for anybody else that may get harmed.”

Nared said she believes incidents like this expose deeper issues affecting youth.

“It’s terrible, because these kids are angry … They don’t know how to deal with rejection, they don’t know how to deal with emotions and I really think they’re struggling with building relationships," Nared said. “We robbing these kids in their childhood when we tell them they can’t go out and be kids.”

For Nared, the attack sullies what should be a cherished tradition.

“You want to go to Opening Day when you're 13, and when you get 21 you want to be like, 'I remember I was at Opening Day at 13 and I seen this…'" Nared said. "You don’t want to say, 'I got beat down at the last Opening Day.'”

Both Nared and the girl's aunt said accountability needs to start with both the teens involved and their parents.

"We got to do better with this teen violence. We got to do better with being friends with each other. These were all young ladies, to my understanding. Come on, girls, y'all supposed to lift each other up and support each other, not attack each other like this," Nared said. "If kids have nothing to plug into, they’ll keep making bad choices. We can’t only react when violence happens. We need outlets, options, and preventative measures.”

Nared said the Trauma Recovery Center will continue supporting the girl and her family through legal, emotional and physical recovery. She also announced a community healing vigil on April 18 at Laurel Playground in the West End for families affected by violence, including the 11-year-olds QueenEr'Reed and Dominic Davis.

“We’re going to talk to these kids. We must get to the root cause. This is not the answer," Nared said.

For now, the family’s focus is on justice.

“Everybody in that video needs to be held accountable,” the girl's aunt said. “I want everything back — her belongings, her dignity. What happened was not right, and we won’t stop until justice is served.”

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