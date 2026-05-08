Western Hills Viaduct closing next week and part of following week

CINCINNATI — The Western Hills Viaduct, a major artery connecting Cincinnati's west side, will be closed next week, and part of the following week, according to the City of Cincinnati.

City officials announced the closure Friday morning.

According to the announcement, the viaduct will be closed from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15. It will again close from Tuesday, May 19 through Friday, May 22.

The closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the city said.

The viaduct's ramps from both northbound and southbound I-75 will also be closed; the closure impacts both the upper and lower decks of the bridge, the city said.

The closure is for Duke Energy maintenance work, the city said; it's possible that, if work is finished ahead of schedule, the viaduct could open sooner. Currently, no weekend closures are planned.

The work is part of the plan to replace the Western Hills Viaduct, according to the city, but they did not elaborate on the work being done.