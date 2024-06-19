The State of Black Cincinnati: Report details discrepancies in population

CINCINNATI — The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio released on Wednesday its "Journey to Parity: The State of Black Cincinnati" report. The report was unveiled at the organization's third Juneteenth Celebration.

A report has not been published since 2015.

The league said the report evaluates the equity and state of inclusion in the following areas:



Economics

Employment

COVID outcomes

Health

Education

Housing

Criminal justice

Civic engagement

“When we talk about parity, we are referring to equality and fairness around access to resources, services and opportunities,” President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio Christie Kuhns said. “As we think about the future of Cincinnati ensuring parity is essential to creating and maintaining a vibrant, thriving, future-forward community. This report is a call to action for city and community leaders to work together to address the challenges and barriers that prevent our city from being opportunity-inclusive for everyone.”

Criminal Justice

The report said that African Americans make up 13% of Ohio's population but 34% of the individuals in jails and 45% of people in prisons across Ohio.

According to the league's findings, since 1978, the incarceration rate for Black individuals in the state of Ohio has increased by 125%.

The report also found statistics on the percentage of Black juveniles detained throughout the state.

In total, 15.8% of Ohio's population are Black youth, but "approximately 56% of the Department of Youth Services' juvenile population in 2018." Most of the juveniles sent to correctional facilities are males, according to the report.

Housing

According to the report, there was a disparity in the percentage of Black individuals who were approved for mortgage loans when compared to white individuals in 2020.

The league said the data revealed that in Cincinnati, 67% of white borrowers were approved for mortgage loans while only 17.5% of Black borrowers were approved.

In Hamilton County, Black individuals were being sued in over 50% of the eviction cases. White individuals only made up 37%.

Employment

Over 7 years, unemployment rates for Black and White workers decreased. The rate decreased from 18.7% to 11.2% for Black workers and 6.4% to 3.9% for White workers.

Even though it is encouraging that the unemployment rates are decreasing, the rate for white workers when compared to Black workers is significantly lower.

"The rate of unemployment for Black workers was still almost 100% higher than their White counterparts as of 2022."

Survey results

The Urban League released a survey to Black Cincinnatians in 2015 and 2024 and compared findings. Here's what they found:



Inclusivity in Cincinnati: 39% said it was inclusive in 2015 vs. 52% in 2024

Quality of life in Greater Cincinnati: 59% rated their quality of life as good or excellent in 2015 vs. 71% in 2024

Perceived level of inclusion: 33% of respondents said it was good in 2015 vs. 22% in 2024

Race Relations in Greater Cincinnati in 2024 only: 24% said it was good, 38% said neutral and 38% said not good

Click here to read the entire report.