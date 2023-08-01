The Christ Hospital ranked number one in Cincinnati region

CINCINNATI — The Chirst Hospital has been named the number one hospital in the Cincinnati region by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year.

The organization made the determination after evaluating 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions, according to a press release.

“This distinction is made possible because of our dedicated team of physicians, clinicians, staff and volunteers that continue to do everything it takes to provide the best care for every patient that comes to our network," said President and CEO of The Christ Hospital Health Network Debbie Hayes.

"We do not take this award for granted as we continue to improve on our exceptional clinical outcomes and experiences thereby improving the health of our community.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, only 12% of evaluated hospitals earned a "Best Hospitals" ranking, including The Christ Hospital. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience, according to a press release.

In this year's rankings, The Christ Hospital was also the only health network in the region named as a top 50 hospital in the country for orthopedics.

“Our experienced medical team and clinical professionals has grown our orthopedic service line into one of the best in the nation,” said Michael Palmer, MD, FAAOS, FAOA, medical director of the musculoskeletal service line at The Christ Hospital Health Network.

“This award highlights the dedicated work by our entire team to fulfill the mission of The Christ Hospital in achieving excellent outcomes while providing world-class patient experience and care for our community in an affordable way.”

The Christ Hospital was also recognized in the Top 10% in the region for the following areas:



Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery

Urology

Geriatrics

Neurology & Neurosurgery

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. Made up of more than 1,300 physicians and more than 6,500 team members, the network said its mission is to improve the health of its community by providing exceptional outcomes in an affordable way.

The network has operated in the region for more than 130 years.

The Christ Hospital isn't the only healthcare facility to be recognized this year.

TriHealth Rehabilitation Hospital ranked within the top 50 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. And in June, Cincinnati Children's Hospital was recognized as the best children's hospital in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report.

READ MORE

'The anxiety is so high': Here's how Cincinnati Children's is helping Tri-State students with mental health

Cincinnati Children's showcases multi-million dollar mental health facility opening this year

'It's a game changer': Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center develops a new way to learn CPR