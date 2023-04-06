'It's a game changer': Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center develops a new way to learn CPR

CINCINNATI — Some employees at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center found that CPR certification classes can be intimidating for some people, so they developed a toolkit to teach people all the skills they need to be able to pass one of those classes.

At first glance, it's a regular board game, but to Erin Riehle from Cincinnati Children's, it's a game changer.

The toolkit involves a board game with cards that ask CPR and AED-related questions, cards that present different emergency scenarios and choices of how to respond to them, as well as cards that ask players to demonstrate aspects of CPR.

It was developed as part of Project Search, a program that started at Cincinnati Children's to help people with disabilities develop the skills they need to work there.

"In order to work in health care, for many jobs, you have to pass CPR and it turns out, it's not easy," said Project Search co-founder, Erin Riehle.

Current Project Search employees like Michael Selek helped to develop the toolkit, making sure it's accessible and easy to use for people with disabilities.

"The pictures on the board and the visual part of all of it and the big game pieces just seem like it would be better than just trying to read on a piece of paper," Selek said.

Just as Project Search has expanded beyond Cincinnati Children's, the toolkit has expanded too.

"The game has now been purchased by a company called the Attainment Company, out of Wisconsin," Riehle said. "This opens it up to an entirely different audience of users."

Riehle said schools can use the toolkit, or anyone who finds the process of getting CPR certified difficult or intimidating.

She said it was a three-year process, from idea to where it is today: a toolkit you can actually purchase.

You can learn more about the toolkit by clicking here.

READ MORE

Youth leagues throughout Tri-State push for better access to AEDs following Damar Hamlin recovery

Damar Hamlin travels to Capitol Hill for AED bill shaped by Kentucky boy's death

There are no laws requiring AEDs at competitive events in the Tri-State. This NKY family is pushing for change